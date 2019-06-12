A sign at Booneville City Pool warns readers if they decide to steal or damage something they will be caught on camera.

The pool is the site of one of five new cameras installed at Marcelle Phillips City Park recently. The system is in place to hopefully curb the amount of theft, vandalizing and other illegal activity at the park.

“We’ve had a lot of vandalism over there,” Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins said. “Like one of the disc golf goals we thought somebody stole. When we drained the swimming pool it was in the bottom of it. They went through a lot of trouble.”

Other locations for the cameras include the often vandalized tennis court and pavilion areas.

The system records images continuously which are stored in a locked facility. Wilkins would have preferred video be available in real time via an internet connection but there is no service at the park.