The Booneville City Pool’s season is well underway and it will be hosting a family swim night next Tuesday, June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. where everybody swims for one dollar.

Other than daily service of 11 to 5 p.m. for daily and seasonal pass holders, the pool will be offering swimming lesson in July at a cost of $40 per child, per week. Lessons are offered to anyone age 4 and older.

The pool is also hosting after hours pool parties for ball teams, birthday parties and such. Parties are for two hour periods of 6 to 8 or 8 to 10 p.m., at a cost of $60.

For more informationabout swim lessons or parties, call the pool at 675-4264.

The pool is also the site for women’s aerobic classes with sessions from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.