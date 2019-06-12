Phil Milligan has announced his candidacy for Division VI Sebastian County Circuit Court.

The nonpartisan judicial election is March 3, 2020. Milligan’s opponent in the election is Sebastian County Deputy Public Defender Rita Howard Watkins.

The forthcoming vacancy on the bench was created by the anticipated retirement of Circuit Judge James O. Cox. The caseload assigned to Division VI includes 20% criminal docket and 50% civil jury trial matters. Milligan has been a practicing attorney in Fort Smith for more than 25 years. In the fall of 2018, he was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Board of Trustees for the State Police Retirement Board. Milligan also serves, or has served, on the boards of various nonprofit organizations, including AOREPA (Arkansas-Oklahoma Regional Education and Promotion Association Inc. Also, he has served as legal counsel for many local small businesses during his practice and he remains on the Arkansas Oklahoma Fair and Rodeo Board.

Prior to moving back to his hometown of Fort Smith to begin his practice of law, Milligan was a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Milwaukee.

“My background in both law enforcement and over 25 years of general practice in Fort Smith, makes me uniquely qualified for this particular position,” Milligan said. “The 16 weeks I spent in Quantico, Virginia, for the detailed FBI agent training, is the best law enforcement training in the world, and those lessons and experiences have stayed with me throughout my life.”

Milligan received his bachelor’s degree in biological science from Arkansas Tech University and his juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law. He resides in Fort Smith with his wife of 30 years, Julie, and they have one son. They attend Goddard United Methodist Church.

“If elected, my pledge is simple,” Milligan said. “I will treat everybody in the litigation process with the respect and dignity they deserve, and will always, in every case, rule in accordance with the letter of the law.”