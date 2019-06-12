The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration stated about $1.11 million in total medical cannabis sales have been made since the state's first dispensary opened last month.

Doctor’s Orders RX on Malvern Avenue in Hot Springs opened on May 10 and the company sold a total of 56.13 pounds of cannabis through 5,153 transactions as of noon Tuesday. A purchase of any individual strain is registered as a transaction. If a patient purchases two strains, this registers as two transactions, the DFA explained.

Since Green Springs Medical first opened on May 12, also in Hot Springs, the company sold a total of 113.16 pounds of medical cannabis through 10,485 transactions as of noon Tuesday.

Combined, this is 169.29 pounds of medical cannabis sold through 15,638 transactions, which is about $1.11 million in total sales.