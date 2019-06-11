Both sides in a lawsuit filed by Hot Springs Village’s developer seek a summary judgment in Saline County Circuit Court.

Plaintiff Cooper Communities Inc. seeks certain information from the Property Owners’ Association in the suit, filed Nov. 27 after the case was transferred from Garland County Circuit Court.

CCI seeks information about contracts or employment agreements for (chief executive officer) Lesley Nalley and (former chief operating officer) David Twiggs, as well as any potential POA contract with Twigg’s company, listed in CCI’s lawsuit as Destination Development.

CCI also seeks contact information for members, including addresses, email addresses and phone numbers, but tells the judge it does not request any personal information including Social Security numbers and other data. CCI tells Phillips it wants the contact information so it can communicate directly with owners.

In an affidavit, CCI senior vice vice president and chief financial officer Kent Burger tells the judge that, as a POA member, it has a right to the employment terms of the CEO and key personnel, “to assess the reasonableness and market rate of the POA’s contracts,” citing Arkansas law and an Oct. 11, 2018, letter to the POA.

“Cooper noted (in the Oct. 11 letter) that keeping this information from the membership is a recipe for fraud and mismanagement, and that transparency has always been the guardian against fraud and overreach in corporate governance,” Burger says. “The letter pointed out that the information is not only useful for a concerned member to assess how the board of directors is managing the POA, but also in the best interest of the POA. If employment agreements are exorbitant and not consistent with comparable contracts in the relevant market, the membership should be made aware so that steps can be taken in the best interest of the POA as a whole.” CCI also seeks various POA financial records, as well as the POA’s fee schedule, saying POA members have the statuatory right to such information. CCI also tells the judge it needs to information to assess the POA’s financial strength.

In its response and a supporting brief, both filed May 28, the POA tells the judge the state law cited by CCI is unconstitutional, and if it is constitutional, the POA is not required to provide electronic copies of records. The POA contends the state law’s use of the phrase “for proper use” of corporate records is unconstitutionally vague under the 14th Amendment, and tells the judge it has complied with CCI’s requests to the extent possible.

In an Oct. 16, 2018, letter to CCI, the POA told the developer it refused access to the CEO’s and former general manager’s employment terms, saying the POA’s policy guide and bylaws prohibit the disclosure.

Seeking a summary judgment – telling the judge its case is so compelling the judge should rule based on presented facts – is routine in both civil and criminal cases.

CCI developed the Village in 1970.