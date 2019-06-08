The chalkboard at Fort Smith’s new Fish City Grill on Friday at lunch featured pan-seared lemon butter salmon with garlic wilted spinach and herb roasted potatoes, Mediterranean grilled shrimp tacos with quinoa tabbouleh, and blackened red snapper double oscar with a shrimp hollandaise sauce and chargrilled asparagus. It would be a different menu by dinner time.

The menu is going to be dictated by whatever is the freshest available seafood, says Brett Brundige, the owner of both the Fort Smith and Rogers Fish City Grill restaurants.

The new Fort Smith restaurant, part of a 21-establishment chain that got its start in Texas, doesn’t have much freezer space on purpose.

“What we have is going to be fresh,” Brundige said, pointing to the source of most of their catch as a Seattle market via Kansas City, with steady access to both East Coast and West Coast oysters, as well as Gulf of Mexico markets.

Brundige opened the restaurant in a newly constructed building at 7001 Phoenix Ave. on Tuesday. There are 170 seats inside and 45 on the patio.

The public response to the new Fish City Grill has been mostly positive, he said. But he also hopes diners will offer patience in these first few weeks as kinks are worked out. One of those kinks is figuring out how much bread pudding to make.

The Mediterranean shrimp tacos and an old-time favorite of fried cod and fries, aka fish and chips, were tried at lunchtime Friday with no complaints here, or from Billy Donahoo. It was the first sit-down visit to the restaurant for the 88-year-old pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Fort Smith, but the second time for him to try their food. He picked up some clam chowder opening day, but missed out on the bread pudding because they had already run out of it by the time he got there. He was pleased to finally get a huge serving of the bread pudding with a cup of coffee after finishing off the fish and chips.

A full menu can be found at www.fishcitygrill.com/fortsmith. Both Brundige and one of our servers, Kendra Tanner, said the salmon were their favorites on the menu.

"The salmon is as good as anything around," is the way Brundige put it.

Although rather ordinary from the outside, the restaurant’s vaulted ceiling with wooden beams and tasteful decorations give the restaurant an airy, comfortable feeling that provides an unrushed atmosphere for the diner and a manageable flow for the busy servers. A stunning, giant octopus mural offers a backdrop for most of the restaurant with booths lining the walls, 10-top tables for bigger groups, and a fully stocked bar for thirsty visitors.