Residents of an Ohio town were perplexed this week when their tap water turned pink.

Officials in Coal Grove said the brightly colored water was the result of a malfunction that led to too much sodium permanganate being added, TV station WXIX reported.

The water remained safe to drink, the city said, although many residents were hesitant to do so.

“Once it dilutes out, it is not dangerous at all,” water treatment plant operator Stephen Burchett said in an interview.

Many residents also avoided washing clothes, afraid they'd be stained. The city was offering free iron remover to anyone who had clothes that came out discolored.

After flushing the water system several times, Coal Grove said things were back to normal.