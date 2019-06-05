Two local men died last week in separate accidents.

A 27-year old Magazine man died in a single vehicle crash about midnight on May 30 and a Booneville man reportedly drowned Saturday in Greenwood.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatality crash report, Tyler D. Wendt was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet vehicle driven by Jayla N. Weaver, 21, of Central City, that was traveling north on 109 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a a tree and came to rest in the middle of the highway facing northeast.

Weaver was taken to Mercy Hospital in Booneville for treatement, according to the report.

Weather conditions at the time of the accident were cloudy and the road condition was wet, according to the report.

Arkansas Game and Fish officials on Saturday afternoon confirmed Charles Roberts, 71, dead in Lake Jack Nolan. Roberts reportedly missed a flotation device after he had a medical incident in the lake, said Game and Fish Public Information Officer Keith Stephens.

Officials did not send Roberts’ body to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory because foul play was not suspected, Stephens said.