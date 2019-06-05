Sales tax collections for May are traditionally a strong month, but the returns this year surprised City Hall officials.

Each of the city of Booneville’s one percent taxes generated $64,263.55, which makes it the biggest collection for a month other than February since the opening of a Walmart Supercenter here.

The amount was just $735 less than in February. February is generally the largest month of the year because the returns are for December, which were remitted to the Department of Finance & Administration in January and to State Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s office in February.

The amount also marks the second straight year May returns have topped the $60,000 mark. This year’s collection beat last year’s total by more than $3,000, or 5 percent.

May’s collection exceeded the April collection by almost $11,800, or 22.5 percent.

Five month totals for the taxes are more than $9,700 better than the first five months of 2018. That’s an increase of 3.4 percent.

The tax took in more than $679,000 in 2018, which was 6.1 percent more than in 2017. Tax receipts have climbed every year since 2013.

Renewed in 2015, Booneville’s sales tax is in the fourth year of its fifth five year terms.

A city improvement account receives 30 percent of the collections and the police department another 22 percent. The fire department and Area Agency/Senior Center get 10 percent each; the airport 7 percent; the street department, parks commission and animal control 5 percent each; the BDC/Chamber 4 percent and the Oak Hill Cemetery fund 2 percent.

The city’s second one percent sales tax is exclusively dedicated to operation of the hospital, with 75 percent given to Mercy Hospital and the remaining one-fourth reserved for construction uses.

In addition to Booneville’s sales taxes, two cents per dollar are assessed for Logan County, including a half cent to construct, and another half cent to equip and maintain a new Logan County Jail.

Each of the jail taxes took in $96,301.03, bringing the 2019 year to-date total for to $474,031.94, which is almost $7,200, or 1.5 percent, more than in the first five months of 2018.

The jail taxes have now taken in more than $2.5 million each.