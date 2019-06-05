A 2013 Booneville High School graduate, Kayley Corley completed a Masters of Public Service and Administration degree at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University last month.

Last Tuesday she started working in Washington, D.C. as the legislative correspondent for Congressman Bruce Westerman, whose district includes Logan County.

“I knew that I wanted to work for people in Arkansas,” said Corley. “People asked me what my dream job was, I would always tell them I want to work for an Arkansas delegate, for an Arkansas Congressman.

“Did I actually think that would really happen? Not really, because that’s really lucky, but that was always the goal. I ended up here and I’m very thankful and very blessed for that.”

Corley interviewed for the position with the both Westerman and his chief of staff in March and was picked to replace Nick Lisowski, of Rogers.

Lisowski is moving into a position previously held by Emily Mace, and Westerman held the position for Corley until she graduated.

Mace is leaving the office to become the health care counsel for Rep. Morgan (R-Va.), Weterman said in a press release announcing the staff changes.

“I am blessed to have incredible staff in both my D.C. and district offices, who aid me in countless ways and are committed to serving Arkansans,” Westerman said in a prepared release. “I’ve been privileged to watch Nick grow in his position while receiving his masters degree, and I know he will thrive in this promotion. I’m thrilled to welcome Kayley aboard. These are exciting changes and I look forward to the future.”

If you decide you’ve really got to get something off your chest and the best way to do so is to write to your Congressman, there’s a pretty good chance Corley is going to open the letter.

“I’ll be responsible for the mail program here, which I’m really excited about, reading letters from home and passing that information on to the Congressman,” said Corley. “That’s really important in the Fourth District, paper and pen still mean things to us.”

Corley’s move to Washington is not her first encounter with the nation’s capital.

Before earning her master’s Corley completed a political science degree from the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, where she was selected for a John Paul Hammerschmidt Fellowship which had her in DC working for Congressman Steve Womack, of the Third District of Arkansas.

Corley also previously served as in intern for Sen. John Boozman.

Corley is the daughter of David and Elizabeth Corley of Booneville.