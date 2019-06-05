Magazine’s 35th annual homecoming, with its theme of “Summer of Love” and set for Saturday, will be highlighted by a ring presentation ceremony for the 2019 Class 2A state indoor champion Rattler track team.

The ring ceremony will be held between 2 and 3 p.m. at Diamondback Arena.

The theme is in recognition of the 50 year reunion of the Magazine High School Class of 1969 which will be held as part of the events. The school’s class of 1979 is also holding a reunion during the weekend.

The day will begin with a breakfast in the high school cafeteria starting at 7:30 and ending about the time the parade begins.

As was the case last year the parade will be held in the opposite director of traditional parades, starting at the Magazine Fire Department traveling south to Highway 10, and along the highway to the school campus.

The change was made a year ago because most of the events were moved away from Hank D. Stone Park to the school.

Outside the school there will be train rides, bounce arounds and horse and buggy rides available.

The band Walls of Fire will perform, starting at 10 a.m., on a stage outside the school and the Red Stocking Revue will perform inside the school cafeteria from 11 to 12. A Beta Club variety show will follow Walls of Fire at about 1.

After a lunch break — there will be hamburgers, hot dogs and a variety of vendors, Dr. Curtis Varnell will speak on the history of the town.

After the ring ceremony, alumni basketball games will begin at 4:30 p.m., also in Diamondback Arena.

The idea, according to homecoming committee chairman Jaryod Moore, is to have activity throughout the day, culminating with the homecoming rodeo at the Chigger Valley Arena, which begins at 6.