Newport Elementary School celebrated the May Students of the Month. The Students of the Month included (Pre-K) Beau Moss, Ava Clark, (Kindergarten) Miley Emery, Braley Havens, (1st grade) Somaya Friar, Anni Burzynski, (2nd grade) Aliah Gonzales, DeAndre Howell, (3rd grade) Jaden Smith, Carver Hodo, Annsleigh Ballard, (4th grade) Jaylin Mattin, Trae Henderson, (5th grade) Zavian Dodson, Cessia Cruz, (6th grade) Joy Davis and Hayden Tarwater.