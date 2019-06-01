An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for vulnerable areas of Pine Bluff in the area north of Pullen Street, East of University Drive and West of Lake Saracen as well as the area surrounding McFadden Road, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The flood warning includes areas near Brumps Bayou and Caney Bayou. A map has been provided by officials to highlight the flood-prone areas.

This warning will be updated every 12 hours by the National Weather Service.

Residents and businesses in these areas should be prepared for the possibility of flooding. According to the National Weather Service, an Areal Flood Warning is normally issued for flooding that develops more gradually. This results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood-prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.

Officials are encouraging everyone to sign up for alert notifications that Jefferson County will be updating from the emergency operations center. The website is https://JeffersonCounty911.onthealert.com.

Please register your cell phones and landlines to receive critical emergency notifications as soon as possible.

The county is also closely monitoring the Packingtown and Potliquor communities in Pine Bluff as Arkansas’ aging levee system is challenged.

Evacuation is not mandatory at this time. In the event of an evacuation, an emergency shelter is open in Pine Bluff at Seabrook (6808 S Hazel Street). Residents preparing to evacuate should be sure to pack essential items such as medicines, special food items, baby items, batteries, phone chargers, clothing, bedding, money, documents, valuables and anything needed to keep comfortable for the duration of the flood danger which is likely to last at least two weeks. You can also call the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management at 870-541-5470 for sheltering options.