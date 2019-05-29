The Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative hosted the Western Arkansas STEM Olympiad on May 20.

Originally scheduled to be held at Booneville, but delayed because of inclement weather, the Olympiad still attracted hundreds of participants from area schools.

GFESC hosted the first regional STEM competition in the state nine years ago and the program has now grown to encompass most education centers and many schools across the state. In 2014, GFESC STEM attracted over 3,400 students and was recognized as the outstanding competition in the mid-south.

STEM competition strives to increase student knowledge in math and science through student investigation and engineering. Rather than memorization, STEM encourages students to examine real problems and devise ways of combating those problems.

This year, students participated in robotics, people powered vehicles, biological engineering, catapults, and egg buggy. They also programed computers to run ozbot toys through mazes as well as worked with drones.

School tents covered the coop grounds as students participated in the various events and enjoyed a day of science exploration. Participating schools included Booneville, County Line, Mansfield, Magazine, St. Josephs, Mulberry, Ozark, and Paris.

Area coordinators for the group are Amber Cobb of Booneville and Dr. Curtis Varnell of Paris.