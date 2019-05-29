The Booneville Public Library will be launching its summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories” with show by Insypral Circus Entertainment on Monday, June 3.

Inspyral will perform a free 45 minute to one hour show at the Boys & Girls Club at 2 p.m.

After the show, librarian Brittany Downs said, the library itself will become the center of attention as children pick up summer reading logs and expectations at a kickoff party that will feature a 16-foot water slide, a bounce castle, water games, refreshments and more.

Having the event on the first day of the week actually extends the party, according to Downs.

“We don’t close until 7 (on Monday) so it will be from 3:30 to 7, because it’s on a Monday,” said Downs.

Following the opening day festivities there will be multiple presenters, again at both the library and Boys & Girls Club.

Included is puppeteer Lela Bloom at the library on June 7, balloonist Marty Boone at the library on June 14, and a planetarium at the club on June 17. A full calendar is available at the library.

The planetarium is a 13-foot structure with a light show acquired from Arkansas Tech.

A recent remodeling of the inside of the library is also a big help, Downs said.

“I feel like we have more room for the presenters,” she said. “It’s free for all ages, the crafts are age-appropriate and supplies are included and we have snacks after the crafts. But, we stress the importance of literacy.”

There will also be prizes at the end of the program.