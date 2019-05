Patricia Coats the daughter of late Lorene Coats-Mabin and John Mabin. She is also the sibling of Kenneth Coats, Wendell Green and Telisa Davis. She has one son Doug Easterwood of Denver, Colorado. She will graduate with her Doctoral of Education Degree (Ed.D) from The University of Mississippi on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Oxford, MS. She is currently employed by the University of Mississippi as a Assistant Director of Academic Services