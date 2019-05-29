It's unclear when the Arkansas River will reach normal levels again, but officials have made plans to address the floodwaters until they subside.

Fort Smith and Van Buren officials on Tuesday listed several steps they have taken, including monitoring levees, closing roads and restructuring agencies, to address historic Arkansas River floods that have submerged much of the region. The river at 6 p.m. Tuesday had risen to 40.26 feet at the Van Buren gauge and is expected to crest at 41 feet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The stretch of river between the two cities has constantly risen since Thursday after U.S. Army Corps of Engineers workers were forced to release water from upstream dams following heavy rainfall. The river on Thursday will have a flow of 570,000 cubic feet per second, according to Corps of Engineers officials.

Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas estimates the river to rise four feet below the tops of the levees in Van Buren

The flood has caused officials to issue disaster declarations for Sebastian and Crawford counties. Gov. Asa Hutchinson later issued a state of emergency declaration for the entire state.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon tweeted out that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal government "will do whatever is necessary" to help out with the record floods. Hutchinson will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday "to provide the status of state and local mitigation work," according to a Governor's Office news release.

The flood at noon Tuesday had affected approximately 640 homes and 324 businesses in Fort Smith. An estimated 1,000 people in the town were directly impacted from the floods, according to City Administrator Carl Geffken.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials on Monday closed the Midland Boulevard and Interstate 540 bridges across the river between the two cities after the rising river levels were measured. They reopened the bridges on Tuesday after they confirmed the flood threat on the roads had subsided.

While Department of Transportation officials may remove the road closures on the two bridges, floods remain a threat for drivers. A man who was not identified Tuesday was found dead in the floodwaters on Arkansas 22 near the Fort Chaffee main gate. Police believe the man on Monday night drove a minivan around a barricade and into the flood.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management in response to the floods has been activated to Level 1 for the area, or "full activation," said Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Melody Daniel.

"Our number one priority is life-saving activity and life-saving action. This event will be historic, and it will be unlike anything most of our residents have ever seen," said Daniel.

"The flood of 2019 is record-breaking, but it will not break us," McGill said. "We are River Valley strong."

Fort Smith and Sebastian County officials relayed information to media officials at noon Wednesday during a press conference in the Fort Smith Convention Center. They will hold daily press conferences at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce during the flood. Van Buren and Crawford County officials will join them at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the press conference, said Van Buren police Sgt. Jonathan Wear.

The cost of public safety

The floods have greatly impacted first responders in the two cities, who have worked around the clock to ensure safety in the flooded areas while continuing their regular enforcement and rescue efforts.

Fort Smith interim Police Chief Danny Baker said he was forced to restructure the Police Department to account for additional patrol officers during the floods. Fire Chief Phil Christensen on Tuesday said the Fire Department "has been at full force" through the flood and because of this has prevented gaps in their services.

In Van Buren, firefighters patrol the levees that have held back the river from the city, said Fire Chief Tim Arnold. Police have reached out to several residents who are more likely to be threatened by the floods because of their location, said Police Chief Jamie Hammond.

Hammond said pedestrians need to stay away from floodwaters, which may contain snakes or other dangerous animals.

"Those critters don’t have anywhere to go, so they go to dry land. Unfortunately, that’s in the city," Hammond said.

Police have also blocked off several sections of road in the two towns, including a section of Pevehouse Road and the Jefferson Street Bridge in Van Buren. Fort Smith on Tuesday had more than 50 road closures throughout the city.

Fort Smith police have also had to patrol neighborhoods for "lookey-loos" — people who visit parts of town simply to see the floodwaters. Letricia Shaws said the elderly residents in her Village Harbor neighborhood were boxed in from evacuation because of people who drove in to see the floods.

"Initially, that was a big issue, but when we got some resources on the ground and some officers out in those neighborhoods, it almost stopped immediately," Baker said.

Despite the enforcement efforts, Baker said people have still gone beyond barricades set up around flooded areas. Officers in those instances generally give a verbal warning or issue a fine based on the situation, he said.

Van Buren officials during the flood have tried to tell residents to not go near the levees in their town. Hammond said their interactions with people who go to those areas have generally been non-confrontational.

"Once a police vehicle or a fire truck pulls up, they usually leave," Hammond said.

River and rain

The Arkansas River isn't the only force of nature officials will have to address in the coming days.

NWS forecasters on Tuesday estimated 2.5-4 inches of rain will fall on Western Arkansas in the next seven days. Officials issued a flash flood warning for the region in addition to the flood threat.

Fort Smith officials in a Monday news release urged residents and property owners in the downstream areas of the Town Branch and May Branch drainage basins for an increased chance of flash flooding. The neighborhood directly northeast of Martin Luther King Park and area northeast of North J Street were listed as high-risk.

"Be alert, be cautious, stay safe and please help your family and neighbors stay alert and safe from flash flooding, too," Geffken said in the release. Geffken on Tuesday said the rain that comes into Fort Smith will be pumped out.

Van Buren officials don't expect the rainfall to significantly impact the river level itself. Arnold said firefighters have monitored flood-prone areas "on a half-hour basis at least."

"If we see it coming up, we’re going to notify people early," Arnold said.

Van Buren Utilities Director Steve Dufresne said the city has one water treatment facility near the levee. He said rain could impact what they do with this facility.

"We have the resources, and we’ve been in contact with ADEQ," said Dufresne. "We’re not foreseeing any problems."

The levees

While Van Buren officials are confident in their levee system, questions were still raised Tuesday about the apparatus that holds back the floodwaters from the city.

Mayor Joe Hurst said Corps of Engineers officials spoke well of their levee system and do not foresee any problems with it holding back the floods, which are not predicted to exceed tops of the levees themselves. But officials still have plans in place if the river goes over or breaks through.

Hurst said there could be some seeping water along the levees, which is common during a flood event. He said officials would work with Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to pump out any water that rises above, like Fort Smith officials plan to do with the flash floods.

Hurst also said officials have worked with the city library to set up a resource center for downtown businesses if the floods reach into the city.

"(Emergency Management officials) have a plan in place from shelters, working with the Red Cross. It varies, really, as to what sort of things could happen. Who could know what could happen, in some ways? If it’s a breach, if it’s just a failure of the levee if water is coming through it, that sort of thing. You kind of have to take it as it happens, but we’ve talked to a number of businesses, churches, the school district," Hurst said.

'A stronger community than ever before'

Some questions about the flood couldn't be answered Tuesday.

Hammond said authorities can only closely monitor some situations to properly address them if the worst happens. He said things can change "in a second" during a flood.

"We’ve really tried to 'What if' this to death, and we’ve tried to put in a plan of action if that happens," Arnold said.

Geffken before Trump's announcement on Twitter said the city of Fort Smith will save all of its expenses for a potential FEMA reimbursement. These expenses ranged from overtime to hotel rooms for displaced employees.

On Tuesday, though, Geffken said he was more concerned with addressing present issues in Fort Smith.

"We will come out of this a stronger community than ever before," McGill said. "How we handle this is going to define our character for decades to come."

"I can reassure the public that we have been working together," Hurst said. "It has been very impressive, from my perspective, to see the great men and women we have who are committed to keeping this community safe."