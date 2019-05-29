The Booneville City Council has a special scheduled meeting set for 5 p.m., Friday, June 7, at which time they are expected to approve a petition to close and vacate an alley.

The alley, located between Holden and McCandless, runs behind the location for an expected new Casey’s store.

“Everything’s (been) posted, everything’s been in the paper, we just need to come by and vote on it,” Mayor Jerry Wilkins said last week during the regular meeting of the council. “By doing that we give them the green light to close on the Casey’s store I believe.”

A utility easement for the alley will remain in effect.