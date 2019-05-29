The Booneville City Council last week approved an ordinance which will add a monthly meter charge of $6 to water department customers starting in July.

Water department superintendent Larry Maness spoke to the council in April seeking a 6 percent increase on water rates and a 10 percent base rate increase.

Maness said the increase is necessary to cover costs the department will address sewer line shortcomings. Those include overflowing manholes which has drawn warnings from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, Mayor Jerry Wilkins said last week.

Maness said the project would require a startup of $400,000 and the department needs about $100,000 for aeration of the sewage pond to cut down on a foul smell in parts of town.

Although the council approved creation of an ordinance last month, Wilkins said he suggested the department go to a per meter charge so that all bills are assessed the same fee — the mayor also said there is no meter charge on the bills now.

Wilkins also said the per meter charge will bring in more money — Maness had estimated about $72,000 annually with the percentage increase and Wilkins said he expects the meter charge to generate almost twice as much.

“I think it’s fair to everybody to pay the same price,” Wilkins said last week, adding, “I think we’re one of the few towns that does not have a meter charge.”

The mayor also noted the city will be putting in a new 18 inch sewer line behind what is expected to be a new Casey’s store. The line will require boring under Main Street (Highway 10) and tie in to another upgraded line.

The ordinance to initiate the fee was read three times and passed during last week’s meeting on a motion by Eddie Gossett and second by Joe Earp.

The vote was 4-0 — councilmen Steve Reid and Guy Robson were not in attendance.

The last last time the water department raised rates was in 2007.

In other matters the council formally adopted a resolution to rezone a property owned by Reid from residential to commercial for what is expected to be a bed and breakfast, and approved the mayor taking steps to apply for a grant to add lighting to the Booneville Trail System, between Veteran’s Park and Eighth Street.

Wilkins said the would assume the city has an 50-50 chance of landing the grant, which is an 80-20 match with the state providing its portion upon completion of the project, which is expected to cost about $80,000.

Wilkins also said the city has the money in a city improvement account, which receives 30 percent of the city’s sales tax, to pay for the project, including its portion of about $16,000.

The mayor also announced the poll would open on Memorial Day.