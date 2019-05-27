The director of the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith encourages every American to take time this Memorial Day to reflect on all U.S. service members who died in war.

Marshall B. Murphy, a former combat engineer with the U.S. Marine Corps and now director of the Fort Smith National Cemetery, said while the reality of the National Cemetery Administration is tending to the needs of veterans’ families, Memorial Day is a special occasion that “takes the impetus off the families” and focuses purely on the person who died in service.

“For one moment … just remember the people who asked themselves ‘Is today my day?’ and it was,” Murphy said of Memorial Day.

While all service members who died in combat are treated with the same amount of respect in the National Cemetery Administration, one of the most famous Americans to have died in combat is buried at the Fort Smith National Cemetery: Gen. William O. Darby, the Fort Smith native who organized the first U.S. Army Rangers commando unit in 1942 during World War II.

Darby died April 30, 1945, in the northern Italy town of Torbole, two days before German forces surrendered. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas entry on Darby, "he was in the process of outlining plans for the next day when a German shell exploded near his location. A piece of shrapnel hit him, and he was dead within minutes."

A newspaper article in the Fort Smith Museum of History provides additional detail: "The 34-year-old Ranger officer from Fort Smith was reported killed by the burst of a German 88 mm artillery shell at a forward American position. He had led an amphibious operation across to the west shore of Lake Garda on April 30 as assistant commander of the Tenth Mountain division."

His remains were moved to the Fort Smith cemetery from Cisterna, Italy, in 1949. Col. Darby was promoted to brigadier general, posthumously, in May 1945 on recommendation from President Harry S. Truman.

Darby Watkins of Mobile, Alabama, the nephew of Gen. Darby, told the Times Record this week he will always remember his uncle as someone who gave up a safe Pentagon assignment to get back to his men in danger.

“After the Ranger defeat at Cisterna (Italy) the twice-wounded, exhausted leader was assigned to the Pentagon,” Watkins wrote in an email. “His combat years were over. Darby was being groomed for eventual top leadership in the Army. He was a handsome war hero with an amazing future ahead of him.

"Well, he couldn't forget his Rangers — hundreds were prisoners of war — so he called in favors for an assignment back into the war as it lurched to a close. Darby wanted to help find his men! He was killed just a few days after he arrived — out front where the action was ... I'll remember him for giving it all up to find his Rangers. He knew no other way.”

Gen. Darby had no children and was divorced from Natalie Shaw of El Paso, Texas, before the end of the war, according to Leisa Gramlich at the Fort Smith Museum of History. The museum has a room dedicated to Gen. Darby with many of his personal items donated by family members.

Ellig and Stoufer

Victor Ellig, partial namesake of The American Legion Ellig-Stoufer Post 31 in Fort Smith, was another soldier who died in combat and is buried at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. He was the first man from Fort Smith killed in action in World War I. Before he left for the war in France, a playful 29-year-old Ellig inscribed his name as "Vick Ellig" in a section of new cement sidewalk downtown. It would eventually become a memorial to his honor. The enscribed section of concrete can be found at the Fort Smith Museum of History, accompanied with a newspaper article headlined "Childish Prank is Hero's Memorial."

According to research by local historian Christina Scherrey, Ellig enlisted in the Army in June 1917 and was assigned to the 4th Infantry, Third Division, American Expeditionary Force, as a mechanic. Four days before his 30th birthday, on July 22, 1918, Ellig was listed as killed in action in the Second Battle of the Marne. Unit records state he was shot through the heart by a German sniper while advancing on an enemy position, Scherrey writes at the American Legion's Facebook page. Scherrey said she found a photograph of Ellig at the bottom of a box in an antique store several years ago.

Raymond E. Stoufer of Fort Smith, the other namesake of the Ellig-Stoufer post, was the first Fort Smith man killed in action in World War II. Thurman Jordan of the American Legion Post said Stoufer, a staff sergeant in the Army Air Corps, was also thought to be the first Arkansan who died in the war. Stoufer was taken prisoner by the Japanese and died while a prisoner of war at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in the Philippines on Nov. 2, 1942. He was 29, having served as an observer on a bomber crew before being taken prisoner and marched to Cabanatuan.

Although Stoufer is buried at Manila American Cemetery, at Taguig City, Philippines, a memorial stone for him can be found at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Scherrey noted further research shows Stoufer had been admitted to the prison camp's infirmary in late September 1942 and died of "inanition," exhaustion due to lack of nourishment, around 10 p.m. Nov. 2 of that year. His personal effects consisted of a wallet and a ring, which were to be returned to his mother, Pearl Stoufer, at 411 N. 40th St., in Fort Smith.

According to an excerpt from the post-World War II book "The Fighting Men of Arkansas," made available by Scherrey, Stoufer entered the Army Air Corps in September 1936 with basic training at Barksdale Field in Shreveport, Louisiana. He qualified as an expert rifleman and aviation mechanic. Before entering the service, he had worked for Ballman-Cummins Manufacturing Co., and Witherspoon Simpson Glass Co. He also had attended school in Fort Smith and Winslow.

"He departed in December 1938, for the Phillipines for service at Nichols Field and at Corrigedor, where he was taken prisoner by the Japanese," the entry reads, noting he died as a result of malaria and he received a Certificate of Honor from President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The “what ifs” of people’s lives are what captures Murphy’s thoughts on Memorial Day.

“One thing I always self-reflect on is how many awesome people could have won a Medal of Honor … would have done something to earn a Medal of Honor or a Silver Star for the most gallant action, and just happened to get killed early,” Murphy added.

For many who did make it back from war, and were awarded for their bravery, a common feeling is “the best ones didn’t make it home," Murphy explained. Survivor’s guilt is a very real thing among many who went to war and lost a comrade who took their place for a patrol or a flight and didn’t make it back, he added.

“There is a saying we have that no veteran ever dies,” Murphy said. “The key to all of this is to show the young people."

Cemetery expansion project

The Fort Smith group that puts on the annual Christmas Honors program at the Fort Smith National Cemetery is in the process of coordinating a campaign to raise funds that will be used to purchase land behind the cemetery for future growth. With an average of 500 burials per year, and 22,000 buried at the cemetery, Murphy said there is currently only about 10 years of space left in the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Murphy said the goal is to buy enough land that will allow the Fort Smith National Cemetery to stay open for burials for another 100 years.

Event today

The Fort Smith National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day event beginning at 2 p.m. Monday with west Arkansas native Mark H. Berry, the current Arkansas National Guard Adjutant General who was recently named the state's first Secretary of the Department of the Military.