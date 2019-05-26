Lee Massey hopes he can still see the roof of his house after Tuesday.

Massey, who lives in Moffett, left the modest Arkansas River town just west of Fort Smith after the town mayor signed an evacuation order Friday amid the flooded Arkansas River. The river, which on Saturday had risen to more than 36 feet, had submerged the town by Saturday afternoon, said Sequoyah County Emergency Management Director Steve Rutherford.

The river is expected to reach 41 feet Tuesday.

"The water has been rising faster and faster each day," said Massey, who saw the river that had already made its way into the town around noon Saturday rise about four inches in the hour he sat in a vehicle beneath the Garrison Bridge.

Massey isn't the only one concerned about the rising river. Rickey Jones, owner of Broken Joe's Screen Printing, is one of several business owners in downtown Van Buren who have placed sandbags in front of their entrances if the river, which runs perpendicular to the downtown area, rises too high.

Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas said the river at its crest will be 4 feet beneath the tops of the levees. If the river exceeds the levees, Jones said, all he can do is pray.

In the meantime, Jones and others in downtown Van Buren are preparing for the worst.

"We’re going to be stacking things as high as we can in here, taking out electronics and helping out our neighbors," he said.

In Fort Smith, residents in the Riverview Drive area have fortified their homes with sandbags. Tommy Shelton on Saturday morning fortified the outside of his garage door in the 3300 block of Willow Cove with sandbags.

Shelton said he was initially told he didn't need flood insurance for his house because they were above the flood plain.

"At the time, we thought that was a bonus, but now, maybe not so much," he said.

Shelton said he and his family have counted the stairs down to their dock as a judging point. On Saturday morning, they had five stairs left before the water spilled over.

Residents nearby Shelton have removed all of their furniture from the ground floor of their homes. Massey said he did the same before he evacuated Moffett. He said he probably had an inch of water in his house at noon Saturday.

Moffett residents will assess the damage once the water is low enough for them to return, Massey said.

"Some of the places might not be livable — we’ll have to redo them, and most definitely, you’re going to have to repair," Massey said.

"It’s a little surreal," Shelton said of the situation.