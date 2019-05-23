Fort Smith, Van Buren and the surrounding areas are bracing for what National Weather Service forecasters have called a "significant to historical" flood event Thursday and Friday on the Arkansas River.

Forecasters estimate Arkansas River flood levels in Van Buren will rise on Thursday to 31 feet and crest on Friday at 33 feet. The river on Wednesday was already above flood stage at 23.6 feet.

The river on Wednesday moved at a rate of 170,000 cubic feet per second, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. They expect the flow at Trimble Lock and Dam to reach about 530,000 cfs on Saturday. The Corps issues small craft advisories when flows exceed 70,000 cfs.

Corps of Engineers Little Rock Office spokeswoman Laurie Driver said she expects the floods to be the highest since the Arkansas flood event in 1990.

"We advise everyone in Sebastian County, especially those along the river, to be vigilant, to be safe and to watch for flooding potential around that area," Sebastian County Emergency Management Director Kendall Beam said Wednesday. "We are advising our local fire departments, sheriff’s departments and police departments to be vigilant. This is a particularly dangerous situation, and we do not want anyone to be injured or hurt."

"Anyone in low-lying areas just needs to be weather-aware and keep an eye out for rising water," said Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas.

Driver said the floods on the Arkansas River are caused by lakes in Oklahoma that contribute to its flow. She said all of the retention lakes in Oklahoma can't hold anymore water after several days of rain and severe weather.

Residents in several communities including Sand Springs, Bixby, Fort Gibson and Webbers Falls — all of which are on the Arkansas River — were advised on Wednesday to leave their homes. Residents in low-lying areas like Okmulgee were also advised to leave their homes, according to the Associated Press.

Similarly, Beam on Wednesday said he expects floodwaters to rise in low-lying parts of the county like Lavaca and the surrounding areas. He also said he expects floods anywhere that touch the river's edge in the county like RV parks and parts of Fort Smith.

Fort Smith officials in a news release Wednesday said they are "closely monitoring" river levels and have removed electrical equipment from the River Park Amphitheater and the river trails in the city. Beam also said he is working with Sebastian County Road Department Jim Carter to address potential floods on county roads.

Crawford County officials have closed the floodgates on their levee in Van Buren along the river. Only authorized personnel are permitted near the gates, according to a Van Buren Police Department news release.

Like Beam, Thomas is paying extra attention to low-lying areas in Crawford County. He said he immediately told farmers with livestock on the other side of the levee so they could evacuate their cattle after NWS officials relayed the situation to him on Tuesday.

"We feel like, with our floodgates, we feel good about the situation, but just be aware of what’s going on around you," Thomas said.

Because of the floods, Sebastian and Crawford county officials would like the public to know:

• Fort Smith residents can collect free sand bags at the Street Department facility, 3900 Kelley Highway.

• The road leading to Lee Creek Park in downtown Van Buren, the Jefferson Street Bridge and Rena Road between Park Ridge Drive and Pevehouse Road are closed because of the floods.

• Anyone caught on the levee system in Van Buren can be arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing.

• Residents along the Arkansas River are advised to monitor the National Weather Service website to decide whether to move livestock, equipment and belongings to higher ground.