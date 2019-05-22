Moving the public access dumpsters has, for the most part, accomplished what city officials were hoping, according to Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins.

Before an announcement of the dumpsters new location at the city’s street department on Main Street next to Oak Hill Cemetery in last week’s Booneville Democrat, the dumpsters were largely unused but they were again filled afterward.

Just not at the rate they were filled when positioned at the its yard at 534 Welsh Street.

Rather than being dumped daily — twice per day sometimes — the dumpsters were emptied only once before last weekend.

That has led Wilkins to conclude the problem with the dumping by county or other city residents and contractors and rental property owners working in the city.

The mayor said he actually had less of a problem with the later because they are doing things that actually help the city.

The dumpsters are available for use from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, after which times the gates are locked.

That curtails both the late night dumping and scavenging, through which items are removed from the dumpsters and not replaced and, as was the case on at least three occasions, people having to be assisted out of the dumpsters.

Wilkins said he did not want to discontinue offering the dumpsters entirely because they have shown to have a significant impact on the amount of items city employees have to pick up during spring clean up weeks.