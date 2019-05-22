JONESBORO – The Phi Kappa Phi honor society chapter at Arkansas State University inducted 151 new members during a Convocation of Scholars ceremony.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. It is a global network of the best and brightest, a community of scholars and professionals building an enduring legacy for all generations, according to the Phi Kappa Phi website.

The campus chapter, founded at A-State in 1972, hosts various events during the year, including a book drive during which members collect new and gently used books to deliver to schools, nursing homes, and community centers. The drive is part of a national Phi Kappa Phi competition.

Students in graduate-level programs who were inducted include Georgia Littleton of Magazine.