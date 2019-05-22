A 52-year old Booneville man was formally charged with rape last week.

Michael L. Elliott was charged after an investigation that began in October of last year when a girl under the age of 14 alleged Elliott had committed sexual acts on and in front of her, shown her pornography, and told her of sexual acts he wanted her to perform.

The girl further stated the incidents had occurred in multiple locations.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Elliott was interviewed about the accusation in November and denied any kind of sexual contact with the girl.

Elliott is being held on a $25,000 bond.

According to court documents, he has been found indigent and will be represented by a public defender. Elliott is to be arraigned on the charge, Class Y felony, on June 7.