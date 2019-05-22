Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus celebrated the 2019 Commencement at Tucker Coliseum, in Russellville, on May 8.

Students and their families and friends gathered to honor those who earned various levels of degrees spanning over 25-degree options from ATU-Ozark.

A toatl of 176 ATU-Ozark students walked across the stage to receive their diploma in approximately 125 Associates Degrees, 80 Certificates, and 252 Certificates of Proficiency.

Of those students, almost 100 students wore “first generation stoles, recognizing them as the first generation in their families to receive a higher education diploma.

There were 64 students who graduated Cum Laude with at least a 3.50 GPA, 52 who graduated Magna Cum Laude with at least a 3.70 GPA, and 59 students were named Summa Cum Laude, which represented a 3.90 or higher GPA.

The 41st annual Bob Adams Outstanding Student Award was named to eight outstanding students in their course of study including Emerald Asher, of the Cosmetology program.

Bob Adams was the first director of student services at Arkansas Tech University – Ozark Campus, then known as Arkansas Valley Vocational Technical School, and served until his death in 1978. The student council voted that year to establish an award program in memory of Mr. Adams for his dedication to the students.

Selection of the recipient is based on academic performance, involvement in campus and community activities, and evaluation by classmates and instructors. The nominees are interviewed by student government representatives, who then select the winner.

Special recognition is also given each year to a student who exhibits a dedication to learning, a commitment to the betterment of the Ozark campus, and an interest in the welfare of other students. This award is given to the student who advanced the mission of the institution and embodied the sense of community that characterizes the Ozark campus. The 2019 recipient was Ricky Linville, a Collision Repair Technology student.

The Teaching Excellence Award was awarded to Business Technology faculty member, Clinton Hall. The Service Excellence was awarded to Gary Donberger, a member of the Automotive Service Technology faculty. The Staff Excellence Award was named to Sherry Hesson, of the ATU-Ozark Adult Education Center

