PLAINVIEW, Ark. -- Both Nimrod and Blue Mountain lakes are experiencing high water causing many campsites to be closed.

As the water recedes, some campsites and campsite loops will remain closed to allow for flood damage repairs and to clean up the sites.

Campgrounds and facilities that will be affected at Blue Mountain Lake are as follows: Waveland campsites 32-51.

Campgrounds and facilities that will be affected at Nimrod Lake are as follows: Carter Cove campsites 7, 8, 24-28; Sunlight Bay campsites 1, 6-9, 12-28 and the group shelter; Carden Point group shelter; Quarry Cove campsites 26-29, 31.

Corps officials said they would like to apologize for any inconvenience this causes visitors.

"Water levels are higher than normal at both lakes so please be aware of floating debris and submerged objects," the organization said in a prepared release. "Wear your life jacket and watch out for others when boating. You might be doing everything right, but another boater who is not paying attention could put you and those with you in serious danger."

For more information about recreational activities at Corps parks please visit theirFacebook page at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, our webpage at http://www.swl.usace.army.mil/.

Or call the Army Corps of Engineers Nimrod Lake Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 1-479-272-4324 or our Blue Mountain Lake Office at 1-479-947-2372 and when the automated answering system picks up, dial 9.