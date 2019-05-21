Adjourning abruptly after about 18 minutes, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors approved its consent agenda, including committee appointments, committee chair re-appointments and committee minutes.

Changes have been instituted by the new board, including recognition of a quorum at the meeting’s opening. Also, individuals now have up to three minutes to address the board, up one minute from time allowed in recent years.

The meeting was adjourned after a chaotic situation developed during the period for public comments on agenda items. A property owner who refused to yield the microphone at the July 2018 board meeting did so again. Other members of the public started to express displeasure with the board and several approached the front.

oard chair Cindi Erickson gaveled for adjournment after a while, but after Brian Darst said a vote was needed, director Nancy Luehring moved for adjournment, which was seconded and adopted.

The chair later emailed a statement: “The meeting was adjourned when attempts to ask a guest to be compliant with meeting decorum, so that the meeting could continue, proved unsuccessful.”

Early in the meeting when Erickson asked if any director wished to amend the agenda, Diana Podawiltz moved to add a discussion of the proposed finance committee to new buiness.

The three newly elected directors – Tormey Campagna, Dick Garrison and Podawiltz voted in favor, with directors Buddy Dixon, Nancy Leuhring and Mike Medica voting against it, for a 3-3 tie. Erickson voted against placing it on the agenda.

Voting on the original agenda, Garrison and Podawiltz abstained, which counts as a “nay” vote.

Approved in the consent agenda were these committee appointments:

• Ralph Turpin, golf;

• Bob Cunningham, public services;

• Laura Allworth, ad hoc 50th anniversary;

• Jeanette Sherman and Deanne Tolliver, ad hoc community history.

Committee chair re-appointments:

• Larry Griffin, administrative fines appeals;

• John Froning, architectural control;

• Rhonda Haynes, golf;

• Murray Claassen, public services;

• Donna Aylward, recreation.

Before the period for public comments, Erickson told the public, “In order for the community to better understand how the community can engage the board in these meetings, we’re using a reference called ‘Jurassic Parliament,’ which is a company that provides resources to help run effective and fair meetings in the public sector.

“They have a publication called ‘Guidelines for Public Comment in Local Government,’ and it’s from those guidelines that we have drawn this ‘meeting protocol and rules of decorum,’ which we’re using as a pilot, as a practice at this point to see if it works for you as our community and see if it works for us as a board and we’ll adjust them as it makes sense to do so. This is kind of an experiment, so to speak.

“But we’ll operate under these meeting protocols today and see how it goes. At this point, now is the time to hear from our public. We welcome your comments, which are very important to us. Note that all comments are limited to three minutes, which is an expansion from last year, which was two.”

During a 10-minute period allotted for public comments on the agenda, Kirk Denger, an unsuccessful board candidate in this year’s election, told the board its annual meeting did not meet POA bylaw requirements for an annual meeting, including notifying all property owners 30 days in advance of the annual meeting.

In other issues, Denger said Robert’s Rules of Order call for names of each public speaker to be included in minutes, and he also contended speaker statements in minutes were inaccurate.

He also said the POA demolished a 48-year-old stone bridge in the DeSoto Center complex, designed by architect Fay Jones, and he said a “grand old tree” was severely damaged by a POA backhoe while removing the bridge.

Denger asked that his remaining time to be allocated to the next speaker.

Brian Darst was told he had an extra 22 seconds to speak. He discussed various issues, and said only property owners could attend the board meeting, non-voting board members could not sit at the board table and said only police who were property owners could attend the meeting.

A Marine veteran with disabilities, Darst also said the POA should not lock the Ouachita Room’s door next to the parking lot, as it makes it more difficult for people with disabilities to enter. It reportedly is the door closest to handicapped parking.

Darst also contended it is a fire-code violation. But the door opens from the inside even when locked, meeting fire safety codes, Police Chief Ricky Middleton told the Voice in response to a question.

When the bell rang marking the end of time to speak, Darst refused to yield, saying the POA could not limit the public’s time to speak. Police officers finally approached Darst, and he gave up the microphone.

In a statement emailed to property owners later that day, the POA said: “In light of this morning’s board meeting being disrupted, we wish to take this opportunity to express our steadfast commitment to governing on your behalf. We commit to doing so through policies and practices that preserve community value and promote your health, safety and welfare.”

Various members of the public expressed displeasure with the board.

At one point, chief executive officer Lesley Nalley spoke, saying twice, “I need a female police officer.”

One was in the area and came forward, but the meeting dispersed peacefully.

The board issued a release Wednesday afternoon saying a special board meeting has been called for 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23 in the Ouachita Activities Building for three agenda items:

• On the consent agent, receipt of CEO, CFO and COO reports;

• In new business, the board will discuss two items: Strategic focus areas following its annual retreat, and a charter for a proposed finance committee.

Citing the POA’s Bylaws Article 10, Section 2, the May 23 meeting will be limited to these three items.

Items that had been planned for Wednesday’s meeting were monthly reports from chief executive officer/corporate secretary Lesley Nalley and chief financial officer/treasurer Liz Mathis will present monthly reports.

Recreation director Stacy Hoover planned to give an update on the outdoor pool project. Lakes, ecology and fisheries manager Brad Meredith was to give a dredging update.

The board’s next monthly meeting will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 in the Ouachita Activities Building.