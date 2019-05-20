One of the suspects in a July 2018 double homicide in Fort Smith is undergoing a mental examination.

Neirod Medlock, Marcus Collins' co-defendant in the July 26 shooting deaths of Brionna Belcher and Jonathan Harris at West Apartments, was transported on May 6 to Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock for mental evaluation related to the case. Medlock was scheduled for mental examination because he was "raising mental disease or defect," according to a letter from Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue to Circuit Judge James Cox.

Medlock's evaluation moved his trial from the week of March 18 to the week of June 17, according to court documents.

Medlock and Collins on July 26 allegedly entered Harris' apartment unit and shot him and Belcher to death when what police believe was an attempted robbery didn't go as planned. They then held the two people who drove them there at gunpoint and threatened to kill them if they told the police, the affidavit states. Shue charged Medlock and Collins with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and aggravated residential burglary in the case.

Shue in his letter said he was told it was "unrealistic" to expect the reports from the examination to be returned with time to review them before the third week of May.

"Because this is a homicide case, it is necessary for the State to subpoena the Medical Examiner and other crime lab witnesses months in advance in order to have any hope of being first out on the trial week," Shue wrote.

Medlock on the week of June 17 will additionally be tried for felony third-degree domestic battery in a separate incident. Collins that week will also be tried for theft of firearm by receiving in connection with the double homicide case.

Collins has not brought mental illness to lawyers' attention in light of the upcoming trial, Shue's letter states.