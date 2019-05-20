Local residents can find out how recent legislation affected the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act during an event on Tuesday.

McCutchen and Sexton — The Law Firm will be hosting a Transparency in Government Group of Western Arkansas meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library at 3201 Rogers Ave., according to a news release.

The special guest speaker will be Robert Steinbuch, co-author of the FOIA definitive treatise, "The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act" (the Sixth Edition). Steinbuch will be speaking on FOIA and how it was affected by the 2019 legislative session. He will also answer questions.