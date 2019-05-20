Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting is going to cost taxpayers a lot of money. More than $9.3 million, actually.

Money for HOPE Humane Society, pickleball courts at Chaffee Crossing, $4.8 million for drainage improvements and several requests from the engineering and utilities department are all on the agenda for the upcoming meeting.

According to a memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman to City Administrator Carl Geffken, HOPE Humane Society and city administration have agreed to a $650,040 contract regarding funding for the animal shelter.

The shelter would provide impoundment services for the city from June 1, 2019, until May 31, 2020. An extension could be granted two times for one-year terms at the city’s discretion, the memo says.

Funding would be paid out in monthly increments of $54,170, not in a lump sum.

“This amount is recommended by administration after evaluating the HOPE Humane Society’s current operating needs against the significant capital and operating costs associated with the alternative of the city building/owning/operating its own animal shelter,” Dingman wrote.

The Humane Society would accept and impound all animals delivered by Fort Smith Animal Control, residents or others “as authorized by the Fort Smith municipal code and shall maintain said animals according to municipal code,” the contract states, but it can’t hold more than 300 animals at once.

Vicious, severely injured or severely diseased animals will be evaluated and may be euthanized at the discretion of certified shelter staff.

The shelter agreed to provide monthly financial statements, random monthly inspections and collaborate with the city to provide support to animal control.

Several members of the board called a special study session to discuss the contract 6 p.m. Monday at the River Park Events Building.

The directors will also consider a $4.8 million contract with Forsgren Inc. to work on drainage improvements to reduce flooding at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center. This has been budgeted for through the sales tax program.

It will consist of a concrete drainage channel toward Ramsey Junior High, which is necessary to complete a project in 2020 to “relieve flooding conditions” at the school, Director of Engineering Stan Snodgrass wrote in a memo.

A resolution for a $1.86 million contract to work on several intersection improvements, including the widening of North 50th Street to lengthen the center left turn lane. A Sutton Elementary driveway will also be relocated to be further away from the intersection at Kelley Highway.

Plans also include the widening of South 66th Street to lengthen the center left turn lane. Neither intersection will undergo traffic signal modifications.

This plan is also budgeted for through the sales tax program, which includes streets and drainage projects.

Also on the agenda is the purchase of 11,500 new water meters as part of the replacement project, the purchase of body-worn and vehicle cameras for the Police Department and approval of the acquisition of land from the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority for pickleball courts. These projects were budgeted for through various accounts, including the Utilities Department capital outlay funds, Police Department operating budget, grants and city funding that has been earmarked for senior citizen activity.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.