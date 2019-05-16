Residents of Gore voted to renew a franchise in their town Tuesday.

40 residents voted in favor of granting a franchise to Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co. and giving it the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity in Gore and to sell electricity there in a special election Tuesday, according to unofficial results taken from the Oklahoma State Election Board website. One vote was cast against the proposal.

A sample ballot provided by the Sequoyah County Election Board states that the favorable vote for OG&E extends the franchise rights for 25 years.