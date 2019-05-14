In a scheduling coincidence, a Future School of Fort Smith history class is hosting a Vietnamese culture exhibit during Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The show at Bastion Gallery is an engagement project for the school’s 11th-grade history class, which focused on the ways immigration and the idea of the American Dream have played on the country’s history.

Taylor Gilbreth, Future School history teacher, said it wasn’t easy and students were nervous about people coming to see their project, but he’s pleased with the outcome. Gilbreth said his students were engaged in the curriculum, while getting to highlight a group in the Fort Smith community.

“It made me want to come (to school), because we’re working on an exhibit,” said Future School junior Baylee Keck.

The students appreciated the process of putting together the gallery, because it encompassed a lot more than just Googling facts for a research paper. They heard Vietnamese Gospel Baptist Church pastor Ngoc Ha talk about the culture and customs of the country and interviewed Duy Nguyen, a former Future School exchange student.

“I don’t think it’s fair to try and represent somebody if we don’t know what their story really is. That’s what history is to me, hearing personal stories. It’s pointless unless you have some sort of personal connection,” Gilbreth said.

“I think that’s probably the most beneficial part of this, hearing personal stories on how people come to America and how everybody’s story is a little bit different.”

Antanisha Riley, Future School junior, said that was her favorite part of the project.

“You read about it, but you don’t get actual stories from people unless they come and tell you themselves,” Riley said.

Lessons learned

The class worked with the U.S. Marshals Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Museum of Chaffee History and the Pebley Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, among other organizations, to determine the artifacts and photos it wanted to display.

Gilbreth said his students had to determine what they thought was most important and present the items in a way that would engage visitors.

“I have knowledge that I can give to people. I liked feeling like I could pick what was most important,” Keck said. “Schools should think more about a hands-on, community-type approach of spreading the knowledge than keeping it in the school.”

Antania Riley, a junior, said the whole process was eye-opening, because there’s a lot more to putting together a museum exhibit than most people might expect, because they had to gather what materials to be displayed and then set them up in an appealing way.

She added it was also stressful because she was worried about no one coming to the gallery. She was pleasantly surprised at opening day last week.

Showing off

The class’ exhibit was welcomed warmly with approximately 50 guests visiting last Tuesday, including some of Fort Smith’s famous.

Steve Clark, ProPak CEO and Future School partner, and singer/songwriter J.D. Clayton were among two of the big names Gilbreth’s students were starstruck by.

“I was hoping someone else would talk to him, because I was very nervous,” Antanisha Riley said of showing Clark the exhibit. “It actually turned out really great, and he told me I did a good job after. That made me really happy.”

Antania Riley and Keck, however, presented their work to Clayton, whose grandparents, they said, have ties to the Vietnamese refugees.

“It was scary, but it was nice to know they took time to come and look at it,” Keck said.

Gilbreth and his students welcomed all residents to visit Bastion Gallery on Garrison Avenue this weekend. The exhibit will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for its final weekend.