Updates are finally coming to Creekmore Park after the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved Monday changes in pricing for the pool and train.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert told the board pool fees haven’t changed in 10 years, and the staff thought it was appropriate to adjust them now due to the rising minimum wage and the cost of maintenance.

“We also want to keep in mind that we kept the cost low enough that it was still affordable for the citizens of Fort Smith,” Reinert said.

The department director said at the study session presentation that his staff wanted to make sure wealthy families who may already have a pool at home weren’t the only ones who could afford the admittance fee.

Pool prices will now be $2 for those ages 3 to 17 and $3 for adults. The family season pass increased to $80.

Those desiring to host a private party will pay $120 for two hours, plus a $25 refundable deposit. Lifeguards are included in the fee, but if additional ones are needed, patrons will pay $20 per extra lifeguard.

Wibit inflatable obstacles will also be available to rent for $70, plus a separate $25 refundable deposit.

The Creekmore train will also move to donations-only after having a successful 2018 pilot season.

“We actually get more revenue based on donations rather than having a child paying 25 cents,” Reinert said.

The policy also allowed those who didn’t have a quarter to ride the train anyway. According to documents provided by the Parks Department, revenue generated from train rides increased $300 last year.

All amendments were passed 4-2, with Ward 2 Director Andre Good and Ward 4 George Catsavis voting in opposition.

Good said he understands the rates haven’t changed since 2009, but “sometimes that doesn’t matter to individuals who are barely making ends meet.”

The Parks Department receives part of the city’s 2% sales tax. Good said parks are supposed to be “quality of place incentives.”

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman noted this when discussions about increases began last fall, calling parks a “benefit of the community” and not a “money-making operation.”

“Yes, I hear people saying it’s the cost of doing business and covering our costs, but we can’t and shouldn’t ask our citizens to address every problem and situation we face all at once,” Good said.

An emergency clause was included as part of the ordinance that would’ve allowed it to be effective immediately. The reasoning given was due to pre-selling of season passes and party rentals.

While the clause received four votes in favor and two opposed, City Clerk Sherri Gard said there must be five affirmative votes for an emergency clause to be accepted.

The ordinance and new prices will go into effect in 30 days.