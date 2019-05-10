One Fort Smith director is ready to deal with the animal overpopulation issue once and for all.

Ward 4 Director George Catsavis attended the Fort Smith Animal Services Advisory Board meeting Wednesday and had a lot to say about the issue. He is the second to attend a meeting and express the need to implement something.

“I want to get this thing over and done with. I want to get some kind of ordinance where there’s the same criteria as presented by Nicole,” Catsavis said. “At least you’ll get an ordinance with your foot in the door that could be amended later on.”

While brainstorming and research came from many members of the panel, ASAB veterinarian Nicole Morton drafted most of the ordinance, steps for the city to take and presented the suggestions at the March 26 study session.

“I’ll support the ordinance as is, just to get something to start with,” Catsavis said. “I thought it was fair and reasonable and equitable for everybody.”

After the presentation, Ward 2 Director Andre Good, who has praised the ASAB for its work, and At-large Director Robyn Dawson moved to add the item to the following week’s regular meeting agenda, but it was removed the following day.

Ward 1 Director Keith Lau — with the concurrence of Catsavis, Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle, and At-large Director Neal Martin — requested the item be removed until a plan was received from administration detailing the procedures, potential costs and departments involved with the implementation and upkeep required for ordinance enforcement.

Catsavis asked about the status of getting an item back on the agenda, but the ASAB noted the removal.

City Administrator Carl Geffken also requested the formation of a task force, featuring members of the ASAB and different department employees, to discuss a plan.

“If y’all are comfortable with the ordinance, then I think it’s time to do something,” Catsavis said, noting the board can vote it up or down. If it’s approved, the ordinance may go into effect, if not, they can keep working.

Modifications for mutts

Due to concerns, minor changes have been made to the ordinance.

First, the Type B license for altered and microchipped pets will be a lifetime license and not need renewal. Dogs cannot be unaltered, so the board agreed there wasn’t a need to require pet parents to register their animals each year. It will be the owner’s responsibility, however, to make sure current contact information is available to the city.

There were also conversations about allowing residents to register their unaltered dogs (Type A license) for multiple years. If this occurs, the ASAB does not recommend a discounted price.

“The goal of differential pet licensing is to reduce pet overpopulation in the city of Fort Smith not to give breeders a discount to reproduce animals when there is already a surplus,” Morton said.

Lastly, if a dog is picked up by animal control and impounded, the owner must go to the Police Department and pay the fine or associated impoundment fees before being taken to the shelter to claim the dog. Morton said this ensures all money stays in the city system.

Residents are allowed to purchase an unaltered Type A license or have their pets altered and registered with a Type B license. If done within 45 days, any fines are supposed to be waived. Morton said this would be handled like a driver taking a defensive driving course in lieu of a speeding ticket.

Police Department spokesperson Aric Mitchell said when this happens, a prosecutor will make a recommendation for the course in order to waive the fine. A judge would set a time period for the defendant to show proof of class completion. For dog owners, the process would be similar. They would be required to provide proof of alteration or license purchase to have their fines waived.

Resident Richard Morris said the distinction needs to be made, however, that the ordinance and the city’s contract with HOPE Humane Society are separate. No matter the outcome of the negotiations with the shelter, he said many believe the ordinance is still necessary.

“If there is a place for HOPE Humane Society, a role for them to play, that’s great,” Morris said. “Let’s determine that role, but they will admit, the police will admit that we need an ordinance. We need something that can be enforced.”

Catsavis hopes to have this issue placed on the agenda for the May 21 meeting.