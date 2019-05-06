A new coin honoring War in the Pacific National Historic Park was released by the U.S. Mint on Friday.

The coin was established “to commemorate the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of those who participated in the Pacific Theater campaigns during World War II,” the U.S. Mint notes.

The reverse (tails) design honoring the site depicts American forces coming ashore at Asan Bay, strengthening the number of troops on the island in the fight for Guam and its eventual liberation. Inscriptions are “WAR IN THE PACIFIC,” “GUAM,” “2019,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Asan Bay Overlook is perhaps the most iconic memorial in the park. The Memorial Wall lists the military personnel and local residents who died or suffered atrocities during the Japanese occupation.

“The American liberation of Guam hastened the end of the war, but came at a price of thousands of casualties,” U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder said in his remarks on the coin’s release Friday. “May this quarter stand as a tribute to the memories this park preserves.”

The U.S. Mint will release products featuring the War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter design on June 3.