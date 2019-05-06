An 11,500-mile national march and American flag relay leading up to Memorial Day is underway.

Volunteers with Carry The Load recently began marches from three points in the nation.

The East Coast relay that began in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday will end at the U.S. National Cemetery in Little Rock around 4 p.m. on May 21.

Those who want to take part should arrive prior to 4 p.m., said Marshall Murphy, director of the U.S. National Cemeteries in Fort Smith and Little Rock. None of the relays is going through west Arkansas.

In conjunction with the Carry The Load national relay, each VA national cemetery along the three routes will host a brief ceremony unveiling a commemorative plaque dedicated to America’s fallen veterans and their families. To view the list of the 26 participating VA national cemeteries and the dates and times they will host the Carry The Load relay and “Tribute to the Fallen and Their Families” plaque dedication ceremonies, download the calendar at www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/ctl_timeline/.

The Midwest relay began in Minneapolis on Thursday and ends in Omaha on May 22. The West Coast relay began in Eagle Point, Oregon, on April 28 and ends in El Paso on May 15. The East Coast relay route is through Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Arkansas.

A full list of the National Cemetery stopping points can be found at the VA’s blog about Carry The Load. The nonprofit group began in 2011 with a march in Dallas to "restore the true meaning of Memorial Day."

In honor of fallen soldiers, the nonprofit organization hosts a variety of community events through its Memorial May Awareness campaign. But still, veterans, active military members, first responders, and their families are honored.

Carry The Load encourages people to walk alongside the national relay team in their area.

The Veterans Administration announced a new partnership April 15 between the National Cemetery Administration and Carry The Load to connect to U.S. military veterans, first responders and their families.

The administration will participate in Carry the Load’s Memorial May awareness campaign, which covers 40 states, leading up to Memorial Day 2019.

Participants are marching or riding bicycles in the 11,500-mile national relay along three routes — East Coast, West Coast and Midwest — handing off an American flag every few miles. Each participant walks or rides to “carry the load” for a deceased military service member or veteran, remembering them and honoring their sacrifice. Twenty-six VA national cemeteries in 17 states will serve as relay points for Carry The Load memorial marches.

“The VA is delighted to partner with Carry The Load in this important initiative of honoring those who sacrificed for our freedom to ensure no Veteran ever dies,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a VA news release. “It’s a mindset that every one of VA’s employees emulates. And nowhere is the sacrifice made by our Veterans more evident than in our national cemeteries.”

VA burial services

VA operates 136 national cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

For veterans not buried in a VA national cemetery, the VA provides headstones, markers or medallions to commemorate their service. Information on VA burial benefits is available from local VA national cemetery offices, online at www.va.gov/burials-memorials/ or by calling VA regional offices toll-free at (800) 827-1000.

To make burial arrangements at any open VA national cemetery at the time of need, call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at (800) 535-1117.