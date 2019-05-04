Sixty-eight youngsters got a "semi-toadal" experience of what it's like to be a Conway firefighter during the annual Crawl, Drag and Squirt competition.

The competition mirrors the Scott Combat Challenge that the Conway Fire Department takes part in each year but is scaled down so that local children can effectively participate.

Every year, local schools compete against each other to take home the traveling Crawl, Drag and Squirt trophy. Theodore Jones Elementary students earned the fastest times and bragging rights for the next year. They also got to bring home the traveling trophy.

Andrea Fournier, the school's physical education instructor, said she was proud of the eight Theodore Jones students who participated Saturday.

Six of the school's students qualified to participate in Saturday's competition last month, and two students qualified during a competition held Friday night at Central Station.

The students, with support from their parents and Fournier, made it their goal to take home the traveling trophy. Theodore Jones hasn't won the overall award at the annual competition since 2005. That is, until Saturday's group showed their training had paid off.

"This was one of our goals this year," Fournier said. "We got all the parents on board, too."

Ten-year-old Abby Rippy has competed in Crawl, Drag and Squirt every year since she was in Kindergarten. The fourth-grade Theodore Jones student said she enjoys taking part each year and that she most enjoys slamming down the large hammer.

The miniaturized version of the combat challenge gives children the opportunity to compete against one another while wearing firefighter gear and is separated into three separate age groups. Some children raced against Conway firefighters.

Crawl, Drag and Squirt features separate divisions for boys and girls and is a timed obstacle course that emphasizes various skills used by firefighters — participants use large rubber mallets, crawl through tunnels and aim hoses.

Each of Conway School District’s qualifying participants puts on a firefighter coat and races against the clock — and their classmates — during the competition.

As parents and other family members lined the sides of Front Street to cheer their favored youngsters along, students raced against each other, crawling though tunnels, smashing a bar with a rubber mallet, dragging a hose along a short distance and squirting at a target. At times, those out in the crowd were sprayed by water as young students attempted to aim the fire hose as it gushed out water toward three targets.

One man, who was sprayed in the face shortly after cheering on a close friend's daughter, said he feels the competition is a great inspiration to students and a Toad Suck Daze staple.

"The Crawl, Drag and Squirt competition is an essential part of Toad Suck Daze," Andy Harris, who attended the 2019 competition Saturday to support fourth grader Brooklyn Ruhl.

Harris said the competition not only is fun for the day, but teaches children to stay active and exercise often.

Ruhl placed second among third and fourth grade girls who competed Saturday.

Crawl, Drag and Squirt began 21 years ago. Brian Moix, who retired from the fire department in 2017, birthed the competition which serves as an educational tool to help children get motivated and learn through hands-on experience what firefighters go through in 1998.

Parents Adrian and Victoria Ramos watched their daughter, 8-year-old Ayleen, compete Saturday morning.

It was the first their family had attended the annual competition.

Ayleen, a second-grade student at Florence Mattison Elementary, said she enjoyed the opportunity to participate. The best part of the competition, she said, was getting to spray water out of the large hose.

Firefighters hop from school to school one month before Toad Suck Daze begins and holds qualifying rounds throughout the Conway School District in preparation for Saturday's big race. The fire department also holds a preliminary competition the first night of the festival at the Central Fire Station, with the championship being held on Saturday during Toad Suck Daze.

Each finalist received a medal for their efforts and participation and trophies were awarded to the top three finishers of each age group.

"These medals signify competing and qualifying at their [respective] schools," Battalion Chief John Skinner said. "They earned those."