It's "toadally" nerdy to say this, but Conway was hopping this week as the 38th Annual Toad Suck Daze festival drew in families from across central Arkansas and more.

For years I was among the grumps who did not care much for the annual festival. However, my spirits have changed. I loved this year's festival. I also know of a 3-year-old boy who loved everything to do with the toad-themed event.

Watching families fill the bleachers and begin snapping photos of their children, who are grinning ear-to-ear, was such an encouraging factor. Everyone who attended was part of a "toadally" unique experience.

Of the attractions I like the most are two competitions that take place along Front Street: the Crawl, Drag and Squirt championships and the firetruck pull.

It always fills me with joy and inspiration to see families of children from across the Conway School District gather in the 900 block of Front Street to take part in a miniaturized version of the Scott Combat Challenge that our local firefighters participate in each year. The competition encourages students to be active, creates great relationships with Conway's youth and firefighters and gives them the opportunity to take part in a unique experience. And of course, some get medals they get to show off for years to come.

The firetruck pull has grown. In it's second year, it doubled in size. That's just incredible.

Most of the teams were made up of women who wanted to show off just how tough they are. They did well.

When the competition was over, and the winners had been announced, my little Karson stepped up to the plate to show off what strength he has. As he held tightly onto the large rope others in groups of 10 dragged across a 100-foot path, the small, 30-pound 3-year-old sure did his best to move the truck even just an inch. Needless to say, he was unsuccessful. However, he had fun!

The event truly is the epitome of family friendly.

There is something for everyone to do, and I am already ready to drink some lemonade, play in the giant sandbox and race another toad next year!