The second-annual firetruck pull at Toad Suck Daze drew in a hefty crowd, doubled in participation from its first year and raised more than $2,400 for the Special Olympics of Arkansas.

Eight teams — the Conway Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Conway Regional Medical Center, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, Drag Queens and three groups from Glover Fitness — each paid $300 to test their abilities pulling a 35,000-pound firetruck along Front Street. Proceeds raised during the event will go toward the Special Olympics of Arkansas Area 17.

Festivalgoers and other passers by lined the 900 block of Front Street as each team tugged along the 100-foot path.

The event made its debut at Toad Suck Daze last year. The firetruck pull saw a noticeably larger crowd during the 38th Annual Toad Suck Daze festival and had twice as many teams participate.

In the end, the Conway Police Department claimed bragging rights after showing out with the fastest time during both heats.

Conway police, also featuring 20th Judicial District Deputy Prosecutor Cortney Kennedy, were the first to take on the challenge. The team completed the first heat in 17.52 seconds. The second time around, the team pulled the firetruck along a 100-foot path in 16.86 seconds.

Following the CPD team, FCSO fought hard for a second-place finish. In their two rounds, their best time was 19.32 seconds.

Arkansas State Police tugged along the course and finished third overall. In their two rounds, their best time was 19.97 seconds.

CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the event would not have been possible without support from the Conway Fire Department and thanked all who participated.

"Thanks to everyone for helping us raise money for Special Olympics of Arkansas," she said. "We all are winners because we raised $2,400 for athletes."

Glover Fitness teams trained throughout the week in preparation for Saturday's big event.

The women pulled a large truck with a tractor in tow to get ready for the firetruck pull.

Owner Maggie Glover said she was glad to see so much "girl power" during the afternoon event.

"Girls run the world," she told the Log Cabin Democrat. "We represented today. All these girls came together and it's amazing what we can do when we all come together. Come to Glover Fitness and pull trucks with us!"

CPD Sgt. Ryan Britton said money raised will go a long ways for area athletes.

"All the money that we raise goes to Special Olympics of Arkansas to help support 15,000 athletes around the state, participate in over 20 different sports at more than 240 competitions throughout the year," he said.