From Conway Police Department reports

Drugs, paraphernalia, fake meth found during execution of search warrant

A Conway man is facing felony charges after police conducted a search warrant at their Oakwood Village Trailer Park residence and found suspected meth, pills, drug paraphernalia, a gun and what authorities believed to be counterfeit meth in the home.

According to an affidavit, the Conway Narcotics Unit and SWAT conducted a search warrant at a residence in the Oakwood Village Trailer Park on April 26.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the search. Online records state all four individuals were brought outside, officers began searching the residence when they found a syringe in the saddle bag of a motorcycle outside, baggies and syringes int he living room, a scale that had residue on it, a loaded syringe, a Smith and Wesson handgun, several used syringes, a broken pipe, suspected marijuana, pills, tweezers with a spoon and a bag of sugar.

According to the affidavit, the bag of sugar was located inside a backpack that had baggies and syringes in it.

Kendra Bane reportedly told police she and her husband, Gregory Beard lived at the home and the other two individuals at the home were released from the scene.

Beard initially denied living at the home but later admitted to moving in a few days prior and said the backpack in question was his, the report states. After learning the backpack belonged to Beard, police began questioning him about the suspicious bag of sugar.

"When I asked him about the black backpack found in the east bedroom, he advised me it was his backpack. The backpack was where we located most of the drug paraphernalia items," officer Kyle Krogman wrote in his report. "At this point, I began questioning him about the half pound of sugar located inside a grocery [sack] and numerous dime size baggies found near the grocery sack. In my experience, people use household items, which look like meth, to sell to unsuspecting people to make [100%] profit."

According to the report, Beard "did not admit to selling counterfeit substance[s]."

Online records show that Beard currently remains behind bars and is facing six felony charges: simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone, possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug manufacturing paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Beard also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Traffic stop leads to 1 arrest

A Sherwood man is behind bars and facing felony charges after police reportedly found counterfeit money in his vehicle earlier this week.

According to an incident report, officer Hannah Fleming was patrolling along Harkrider Street when she saw a black 2006 Cadillac STS drive by around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle in question had a license plate light out and the license plate appeared to be held on by zip ties.

Fleming opted to pull over the vehicle after also noticing the driver neglected to use his turn signal when merging into another lane, according to the report.

The driver, Case Boudreaux said he did not have a license, but did have a permit. However, the report states he did not have the permit with him. Authorities later learned he had a suspended driver's license.

At one point, Boudreaux gave police consent to search his vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, Fleming reportedly found $1,040 worth of counterfeit bills in the console.

According to the report, Boudreaux claimed he got the money after selling a TV to a man in Jacksonville for $500. He also said he used a $100 bill to pay for $15 worth of items at a Citgo gas station.

The amount of money did not mach the bills found and upon calling the Citgo in question and the Jacksonville Police Department, local authorities determined the 32-year-old had not been to either location as he said he had. Boudreaux was ultimately arrested and charged with eight counts of forgery.