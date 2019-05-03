Newport, Arkansas is pleased to announce the 1 st Annual Monster Kids’ Fest to be held

downtown on Saturday, May 4. The event kicks off at noon and features tons of activities for

children of all ages. Admission and all the attractions are free-of-charge thanks to the generous

sponsors for Monster Nights: Newport’s Downtown Entertainment Series.

Four-time Grammy nominated band, Trout Fishing in America, will be headlining the event with

an evening concert. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy great music. They will sing many of

their classic children’s hits like, “My Hair Had a Party Last Night.”

The Iron Mountain Train Depot will be transformed into a children’s activity zone. Arts & crafts

along with a wide range of fun active play zones will entertain children for hours. A stop in the

Depot will also allow parents to catch their breath.

K9’s in Flight “From Homeless to High Flying” will have three dog shows during the day. These

rescue dogs delight crowds with their ability to catch frisbees and acrobatic skills.

Hog Wild Entertainment will be bringing spider jump, a bounce house, a bounce castle, a giant

dual slide and a three piece 65-foot obstacle course and a two-person gyroscope. They will also

have a Zorb ball race track which will feature giant gerbel balls for children and adults to climb

in and race each other around the track. For the really adventurous, a 25-foot rock wall will be

available for those who want to test their skill.

Mobile Video Game Station is bringing their 16-person video game trailer. Featuring all of the

latest video games, this station will allow children to play solo or go head-to-head against other

players.

Magician Randall Eller will perform two different magic shows on stage. His interactive illusions

and magic tricks will keep everyone in the crowd spellbound.

A two-block laser tag course will be set up by Rock Town Mobile Lazer Tab featuring lazer rifles,

a 50 caliber lazer cannon and more. With a coach on hand to help guide the participants, the

10-minute rounds of tag will allow children to participate over and over again.

The popular petting zoo, Cockrill’s Country Critters, will bring a wide-variety of animals to the

festival, including a kangaroo and a camel. They will also provide pony rides throughout the

day.

Between acts on the stage, DJ G-Rant will be keeping things lively with popular family-friendly

music. The dance party in front of the stage will be continuous during the day.

Other attractions include an afternoon performance by Sweeney’s Martial Arts Academy, the

Daisy Inflatable BB Range from the Cooperative Extension Service, Arkansas Game & Fish

aquarium, Jacksonport State Park booth, special appearances by ASU-Newport’s Ace the

Aviator and Unity Health’s KC Koala, and much more!

Make plans to attend Kids’ Fest on May 4 in downtown Newport, Arkansas from noon until 7:30

pm. Admission and parking are free. The day will be guaranteed to delight your children. For

more information visit Facebook @MonsterNightsNewport or call (870) 523-3618.