Fort Smith police are searching for a man with medical conditions that cause disorientation.

Dominic Lerma, 54, was last seen when he was put to bed around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. He wears a battery-powered defibrillator vest to help with low blood pressure issues that can lead to disorientation and confusion, according to a Police Department news release.

The battery on Lerma’s defibrillator will run out soon.

Lerma was last seen wearing blue jeans and a mustard yellow shirt. He wears his vest under his shirt, but his control box should be visible, the release states.

Anyone with information about Lerma or his location is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.