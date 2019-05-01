Laverne Marks a long-term special education substitute teacher at Dollarway High School, recently received an award honoring her outstanding work with the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) program.

Marks received a $25 voucher from University Cleaners for a free dry cleaning, according to a news release.

“Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports is a program that tells students what they can do, instead of what they cannot do,” Andrew Roshell III, PBIS specialist, said.

“One of Dollarway School District’s goals is to improve the culture and climate throughout the district and by recognizing the hard work of teachers such as Ms. Marks, I know we are headed in the right direction,” Roshell said.

The purpose of PBIS is to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and equity of schools and other agencies. PBIS improves social, emotional and academic outcomes for all students, including students with disabilities and students from underrepresented groups, according to the release.