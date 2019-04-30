Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board members Cindi Erickson, Nancy Luehring and Buddy Dixon led the April Let’s Talk dialogue last Thursday evening at the Coronado Community Center.

Many topics were discussed, including the role of parliamentary procedure in board meetings, governance, concerns about certain recent actions taken at the fitness center, legibility of Village signs at the gates, the continued apparent disunity in the Village, strategic planning and the upcoming board retreat and emails to the board.

Luehring’s fun-fact for the evening was about parliamentary procedure, and the reason for following Robert’s Rules of Order – that the rules were for orderly meetings so that the weakest voice could be heard.

Erickson, the new board chair, emphasized the board’s fiduciary responsibility, and its obedience to the governing documents. The word “obedience” led to a lengthy discussion which clarified for some why that term, and “allegiance” were used. Erickson explained that the board had a legal duty to follow the governing documents.

Erickson explained to another questioner that there were four kinds of governance: strategic; how the board governs itself, executive limitations and policies about how authority is delegated. She explained that executive limitations are the kinds of directives such as, “you can’t spend more than $50,000 on an operational expense without board approval or $100,000 on a capital expense without board approval,” adding that it would be wholly inappropriate to hold the CEO to those limits without the CEO having input into the setting of the limits.

On authority, Erickson said, “the board has all the authority. The Declarations give us all the authority.

“We choose to delegate a portion of that authority onto the CEO.” The CEO is a voting member of the Governance Committee, and, as an officer of the board (board secretary), she is a non-voting member of the board of directors. Luehring added that emails sent to the board also went to the CEO and the CFO, because Liz Mathis was also an officer of the board.

The board members agreed with one Villager’s comment about the illegibility of the lettering on the large entrance signs at the gates during portions of the day. That was an operational issue they agreed, and suggested she contact Jason Temple.

Another question concerned the franchise fees that CCI may be receiving from the power companies.

Buddy Dixon responded that he did not know if Cooper and the electric companies had contracts, but he could investigate. Luehring suggested that the Villager might contact Cooper directly.

A question about assessments and the November vote led to a long, and sometimes heated, conversation about assessments, special assessments, voting against interests, the CMP, Declarations changes, assessment votes, lost opportunities, and the relationship among the board, the administration and the property owners.

One person asked if the board understood what the Nov. 30 election results meant, that it meant the Villagers did not like the direction the board was going. Erickson responded, “that’s right.”

Another person commented that the board and the administration needed to regain Villagers’ trust.

There was a lot of back-and-forth on what the board might need to do to regain that trust, but there were no clear answers forthcoming, except the Villager commented that there was a need for more transparency, and the room agreeing that the Let’s Talk dialogues were helping.

Luehring asked the room, “What has changed for the worse in the last year except your frame of mind?” After few responses, she added with concern in her voice, “Are you paying more money? Fees for amenities weren’t increased this last year. Nobody’s paying any more money. Your toilets flush. You’ve got roads to drive on. Your lights still come on. There’s still bad TV (which elicited chuckles from the room). What actually changed in the Village except for our thought process that everything is bad and everything isn’t worth carrying on for?”

Again, there were no clear answers, although one man said, “It’s just this, the POA is very heavy-handed and they’ve got a fee on everything.” Another murmured, “things never change.”

Moving on, Erickson stressed the need for the newly constituted board with the three new members to plan for the big new objectives for 2020, and that these would be addressed at the board retreat to be held Wednesday and Thursday May 1 and 2. The first day will be a private session, but the second day, Thursday, would be open to the public and Erickson urged Villagers to come Thursday to the public session of the board retreat on May 2 at the Ouachita Activities Center, from 8:30 a.m. – noon and 1- 4:30 p.m. The purpose of the retreat, Erickson said, was to come to a consensus on the strategic plans and goals for 2020.

Readers are urged to visit https://www.youtube.com/user/HSVPOA the Association’s YouTube channel where videos of this Let’s Talk dialogue and the public session of the May board retreat will be available.

The next Let’s Talk dialogue will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at the DeSoto Club.