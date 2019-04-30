The Hot Springs Village Golf Committee held its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Coronado Community Center. This meeting was at an earlier scheduled time due to the Easter holiday weekend.

Board of directors will remain the same as voted by the committee. Rhonda Haynes will continue serving as chair, Phil Belt as vice chair and Margaret Harvey as secretary. Beginning next month, Ralph Turpin will be serving the remaining term of Joe Johnston.

Gary Myers, agronomist, suggested Adopt-a-Hole chairs for each course meet on a regular basis with the particular track superintendent to discuss the needs for volunteer work on sanding divots and other specific areas needed for assistance. He further advised the Cedar Creek project is almost complete at a very minimal cost.

“We have to be very patient with bunker maintenance as it has been a struggle with the excessive rain we’ve had,” said Myers. He further noted aerification has been successful and Bermuda courses will be aerified in June.

Discussion was lengthy concerning possible addition of far forward tees. Other classic courses have these including Hot Springs Country Club and Diamante. Some are called junior tees and some are named family tees. Name of these placements has not been determined at this time, however placement locations will be reviewed by superintendents, golf management and qualified course raters beginning with the Balboa course.

Rhonda Haynes submitted a request she’s heard from several residents relative to the condition of the restrooms on some courses, particularly Ponce de Leon. Myers will address the matter with POA staff responsible and report back to the committee.

Tom Heffer, director of golf, said rounds are down as expected due to the rainy conditions the past four months. He said the discovery packages are helping and should bring rounds up substantially, weather permitting. Heffer advised Troon’s Eblast to 135,000 had 20,000 opens and 1,672 clicks into Hot Springs Village. “That’s 15 percent opening and 8 percent clicking in, which is substantial,” said Heffer.

Heffer told the committee the golf department is now reviewing a possibility of joining the Arkansas Golf Trail and the possibility of two large road signs directing golfers to HSV. This is in the planning stage at this time and no decision has been made to date. He’ll update the committee next month.

Golf subcommittees were covered and are in the planning stages at this time.

Each subcommittee will be requested to have three members and one member does not necessarily have to be a member of the main golf committee. Subcommittee chairs reported they will have more information on goals and plans at the next regular meeting.

For more information on governance and the golf committee go to www.hs vpoa.org. Next meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Coronado Community Center.