When it comes to Medicaid expansion, some Republican lawmakers are finding new meaning in the old phrase, if you can’t beat them, join them.

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature has long been opposed to accepting Medicaid expansion funding through the Affordable Care Act.

But as several other red states have approved expansion plans, Oklahoma may be close behind — either through a Legislature-approved plan or statewide vote.

“A lot of the uncertainty about the ACA and the feds pulling back money or going back on Medicaid funding is gone now and so I think it’s opened up more of a receptive tone,” said Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan.

"With the Affordable Care Act proving resilient to repeal calls from a Republican president and a once-Republican-controlled Congress, conservative sentiment is changing on Medicaid expansion,” he said.

One of the biggest arguments from Republicans against expansion has been a worry the federal government will reduce its 9 to 1 match in federal funding for states that have expanded. That has not happened.

The federal government covers 90% of the costs to expand Medicaid eligibility to include people who fall below 138% of the federal poverty line. Oklahoma would be responsible for covering the remaining 10% if the state expanded coverage.

McEntire, who spoke this week at a rally in support of expanded coverage, is one of a handful of Republican lawmakers who outwardly support Oklahoma using federal funds to expand health care access to low-income adults.

Sen. Greg McCourtney, R-Ada, introduced legislation this session for Oklahoma to accept Medicaid expansion funds to expand the state's Insure Oklahoma program, which currently helps fund coverage for low-income working adults or Oklahomans who can’t access health insurance through their employer.

A select few lawmakers were pitching similar ideas four or five years ago, but the plans were swiftly rejected by other members of the Republican caucus, said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

“There wasn’t support there,” he said.

Democrats in the Legislature have long pushed for expansion and accused Republicans of preventing Oklahoma from accessing federal dollars in order to insure more Oklahomans and keep rural hospitals open.

Republicans had hoped either the courts would strike down the health care mandate or the combination of having a Republican president in the White House and a Republican-controlled U.S. House and Senate would be the key to repealing the ACA, but that didn’t happen.

“I think the reality is out there that this isn’t going away anytime soon,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “Couple that with the fact that no one denies that we have a shortage of health care providers and access issues in parts of the state.”

Medicaid expansion was seen as toxic among Republicans because it was one of President Barack Obama’s signature achievements, said David Blatt, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, which is pushing for expansion in the state.

Republicans were also hopeful the ACA would fade away after Obama’s two terms, he said.

“Providing health insurance coverage has always been popular,” Blatt said. “But you had such a deadset ‘over our dead body’ mentality from the Legislature, from the governor, because this was still labeled as Obamacare.”

Now, with an effort by some groups to bring expansion to a statewide vote, state lawmakers are getting serious about crafting their own plan to expand health care coverage in Oklahoma.

As governor of Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence expanded Medicaid in 2015. He pitched the expansion as a chance for Indiana to craft its own unique plan for expanding health services in the state.

Indiana has since become a conservative model for Medicaid expansion because of stipulations that require most recipients to work or be looking for work and a requirement that enrollees make nominal contributions to their care.

In the 2018 election, numerous heavily red states took major steps toward expanding Medicaid. Voters in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah approved ballot initiatives calling for expansion, a tactic that spread from 2017, when Maine residents pushed for a statewide vote on the issue to circumvent the state’s conservative politicians.

Despite Maine's voters approving the ballot measure in 2017, the state’s Republican governor refused to implement Medicaid expansion. But in 2018, voters elected Democrat Gov. Janet Mills, who swiftly unblocked expansion plans.

“In some other conservative states, it’s taken a ballot initiative to make that happen. Here in Oklahoma, we looked at that experience in Nebraska, Idaho and Utah. If their voters had the good sense to say yes, our voters at least need that chance as well. That’s making our legislators give this issue renewed attention,” Blatt said.

Some Republican lawmakers have dismissed the idea that a possible ballot measure is pushing them to take action on health care, saying they've been working on this issue long before any hint that a state question might be in the works.

Jonathan Small, president of the conservative think tank Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs, which opposes expansion, pointed to states like Maine and Utah, where voters passed Medicaid expansion, but then saw pushback from the state’s elected leaders.

If the Medicaid expansion question does make it on the ballot in Oklahoma, the measure will face significant opposition, Small said.

“I think you’ll see a much different picture play out in Oklahoma. I think there will be groups and citizens that want to educate Oklahomans about what a disaster it would be to implement Obama’s Medicaid expansion to the most vulnerable populations," he said.

Oklahoma is one of 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid.