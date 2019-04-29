Benton, AR – Republican Party of Arkansas National Committeewoman, Jonelle Fulmer, will speak to the Saline County Republican Committee at their May 2nd meeting. The meeting will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Republican Headquarters at 125 N. Market Street in Benton. Jonelle Fulmer has served as Arkansas National Committeewoman since August 2012. She is a Board member of the National Federation of Republican Women. Fulmer is a veteran of the Republican Party, having worked in all types of grassroots Republican activities over the last 20 years. She was also recently appointed to the Committee on Arrangements Team for the 2020 Republican National Convention. At the meeting, she will share her unique insight on the inner workings of the Republican National Committee. The public and the press are invited to attend, hear, and meet Ms. Fulmer. There is no charge to attend the meeting. If anyone has questions about the meeting they are welcome to contact Saline County Republican Committee Chairman Steve Lux at 870-550-1832 or splux@msn.com.