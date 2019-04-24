THEFTS

NORTH 35TH STREET, 1400 BLOCK: A toy four-wheeler, a toy police car, a toy motorcycle and a bicycle valued at $1,070 were reported stolen.

NORTH D STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A TaoTao scooter valued at $800 was reported stolen.

MARK ALLEN PATRO OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of more than $1,000 of property.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man choked his girlfriend.

SOUTH E STREET, 300 BLOCK: A Fort Smith man reported two men pulled off his pinky toenails, burned him in the chest with a metal object and hit him in the back of the head with a blunt object.

WILLIAM NATHANIEL DESERN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic battery.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

BEN DREW WARNER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of less than 200 grams of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

JAMES PAUL WILLIAMS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County.

SHAWN MATTHEW CLARK OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

DEREK LEE BANE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack.

SHUREE NICOLE JOHNSTON OF LAVACA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $800 in damage to a 2012 GMC Range Rover.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $2,000 in damage to a 2007 Ford Mustang.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported $800 in damage to windows on a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder.

RICHARD RAY ROFKAHR OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

STEVE GAYLE MEADOWS, NO ADDRESS LISTED, was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant out of Sebastian County and suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.