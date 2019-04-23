THEFTS

NORTH 49TH STREET, 1300 BLOCK: A chipper valued at $500 was reported stolen.



ROGERS AVENUE, 4800 BLOCK: An iPhone 7 valued at $700 was reported stolen.

NORTH MAY AVENUE, 800 BLOCK: A backpack containing a sleeping bag, personal information, a bottle of anxiety medication and other miscellaneous items valued at $200 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



MEANDERING WAY, 9600 BLOCK: A silver 2013 Dodge Dart valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.



3935 PHOENIX AVE.: A gray 2015 Hyundai Sonata valued at $30,000 was reported stolen at dressbarn.



SOUTH O STREET, 2500 BLOCK: A push mower and a gas can valued at $520 were reported stolen.



5912 S. 36TH ST.: Items valued at $2,822, including parts of the engine, were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in at Harry Robinson Collision Center.



CANOPY OAKS DRIVE, 9300 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,450 were reported stolen. Two vehicle break-ins were also reported.



KINKEAD AVENUE, 5800 BLOCK: An electric keyboard valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.



BURNHAM ROAD, 1300 BLOCK: A handgun valued at $350 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported another woman approached her, calling her names and stating she would beat her. The woman reported she believed the other woman had a blue switchblade.

DEVIN RASHAD OLIVER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

MICHAEL O'BRIAN ROGERS, 33, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, misdemeanor fleeing on foot, misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest, two failure to pay fine warrants and surrender off bond.

BAMBI NICHOLE LEMON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation.

LARISSA MARIE RAINVILLE OF CHARLESTON was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance and furnishing a prohibited article.

DAKOTA JOE ALLEN FRANKENBERG OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing a prohibited article, obstructing governmental operations and a fugitive from justice warrant.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

3401 CAVANAUGH ROAD: An employee at Littlefield Express Travel Plaza reported a woman attempted to pay at the store with a counterfeit $100 bill.



1100 S. D ST.: An employee at Petree Construction reported the business has gotten two postal envelopes returned to it with forged checks inside from Clackamas Federal Credit Union and made out for $1,950. Petree Construction reportedly called the credit union and was told the checks were forged.



OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported another man pushed his motorcycle over, and then ran the motorcycle over with his truck, causing between $1,000 and $25,000 in damage.

5900 COMMERCE ROAD: Someone reportedly drove into a scale sensor machine at the Fort Smith Landfill, causing extensive damage to the $5,000 machine.



A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her son was in a garage with some people when she heard two gunshots, after which everyone left. Two small holes were found in the garage door.

JARVIS D'AUNDREA DIGGS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant, a failure to pay fine warrant, a failure to comply with a court order warrant, suspicion of second degree criminal mischief more than $5,000, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor fleeing on foot.

ALBERTO LONNIE GIARRATANA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a parole violation, on suspicion of possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing an instrument of a crime.

JACOB CHARLES WORRELL OF LONGMONT, COLO. was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and suspicion of theft of property less than $1,000.

REKARDO MONTEIZ PORE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, first degree forgery money, criminal trespass and a parole violation.



PRESTON GLENN BAILEY, 27, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant.



BRITTNEY DAWN PERKINS OF ARKOMA was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant, a failure to pay fine warrant and suspicion of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

ANTHONY MAURICE CARTER JR., 25, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant, a misdemeanor assist outside agency warrant and a failure to pay fine warrant.

